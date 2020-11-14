ENTERTAINMENT

One Of Donald Trump's Favorite Insults Is Flipped Back On Him In 'Daily Show' Supercut

The put-down takes on new meaning following the president's election loss.

Donald Trump’s penchant for calling other people “losers” was turned back on him by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

The Comedy Central program tweeted a montage Friday of old clips in which the outgoing president attacked others as “a total loser,” “a stone-cold loser” and more.

“The Daily Show” noted Trump’s 2020 election defeat with its caption, writing: 

“Once more, with feeling: Donald Trump is officially...” 

Check out the video here:

