Rolling Stone has previously reported that Trump boasted he had intelligence on Macron’s sex life. But he was fascinated by the extramarital affairs of other world leaders, as well, largely because he found the news titillating, sources said.

Other presidents rarely, if ever, kept documents from their intelligence briefings.

“In my entire time of briefing President [George W.] Bush, he asked to keep only one thing, which was a chart of those responsible for 9/11, which he then, when we captured or killed somebody on that list, he would cross off,” Michael Morell, former deputy director of the CIA, told the Times.

Bush never took the chart out of the Oval Office, Morell added.

Trump’s ex-chief of staff John Kelly told The Washington Post that the former president was disdainful of the rules for handling classified information.

“His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent, and he knew better,” Kelly said. “He didn’t believe in the classification system.”

