So what’s wilder than one Donald Trump trying to spin dismal statistics about the coronavirus? You guessed it — two!

On Tuesday, a video circulated on Twitter (see below) that splices together a troubling interview the president had with Axios, making it appear as though Trump were interviewing himself.

Watching Trump downplay the pandemic’s impact under his watch can be frustrating ― but when he grills himself about it, dare we say it can be entertaining?

Besides, you can’t go wrong with two Trumps farting.

Trump interviewing himself is the best thing I've seen all day pic.twitter.com/dznfXy5Gr2 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 5, 2020

