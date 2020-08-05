So what’s wilder than one Donald Trump trying to spin dismal statistics about the coronavirus? You guessed it — two!
On Tuesday, a video circulated on Twitter (see below) that splices together a troubling interview the president had with Axios, making it appear as though Trump were interviewing himself.
Watching Trump downplay the pandemic’s impact under his watch can be frustrating ― but when he grills himself about it, dare we say it can be entertaining?
Besides, you can’t go wrong with two Trumps farting.
