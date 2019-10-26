POLITICS

Donald Trump's iPhone Advice For Tim Cook Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads

“$10 you’re holding the tv remote control,” one person mockingly replied.

President Donald Trump offered some unexpected design advice to Tim Apple Cook, the CEO of Apple, on Friday.

Trump tweeted:

Cook has not yet responded. But when he does, there may be some snark involved. After all, when Trump in March accidentally called him “Tim Apple” in a meeting he subtly changed his Twitter handle to “Tim .”

Some tweeters asked if Trump was subtweeting his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani with the review, after it emerged that the former New York mayor had twice butt-dialed a reporter in three weeks. Others speculated Trump had just upgraded to a new model of the device.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani Apple iPhone Tim Cook
CONVERSATIONS