President Donald Trump offered some unexpected design advice to Tim Apple Cook, the CEO of Apple, on Friday.
Trump tweeted:
Cook has not yet responded. But when he does, there may be some snark involved. After all, when Trump in March accidentally called him “Tim Apple” in a meeting he subtly changed his Twitter handle to “Tim .”
Some tweeters asked if Trump was subtweeting his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani with the review, after it emerged that the former New York mayor had twice butt-dialed a reporter in three weeks. Others speculated Trump had just upgraded to a new model of the device.
