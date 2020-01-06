Colbert's 'Late Show' Reveals Trump's Bonkers Social Media War Strategy

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team tore into President Donald Trump for claiming he could inform Congress of military action against Iran via Twitter.

Trump last week ordered the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani without informing congressional leaders, breaking a longtime precedent over the use of military force.

He did, however, tweet later about potential operations “to serve as notification.”

The “Late Show” cracked that the tweet was just one part of his social media war strategy:

On #LSSC tonight: The President really knows how to use social media. pic.twitter.com/3oR9yBOEji — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 7, 2020

Colbert said during his monologue that the attack is what Americans opposed to the Trump presidency have been afraid of all along.

“This is it, folks,” he said, adding:

“This is what’s been keeping you up at night for the last three years. It wasn’t the baggy suits. It wasn’t covfefe. It was his ability to wage war with no understanding of the consequences. And no one can stop him.”

See more of his monologue below:

TONIGHT: We're back with brand new shows and 2020 is off to a frightening start! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/0ZZausp2VL — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 7, 2020