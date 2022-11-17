Politics
'Trump Is Done': Damning Viral Video Shows Even His Friends Are Mocking Him

It's probably not the reaction the ex-president was looking for.
Former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 campaign this week, nearly two years before the actual election. And as a new video from the progressive PAC MeidasTouch shows, even the media voices that are usually friendly to him seem to have had enough already.

The #TrumpIsDone video received some 300,000 views in its first five hours online:

Trump’s announcement speech ran for more than an hour and was described as “low energy” and “boring,” even by many on the right.

People also began leaving the event before his speech had ended. Eventually Trump’s staff blocked the exits to keep them from bolting.

