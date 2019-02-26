Donald Trump boasted on Monday, without offering any evidence, that his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump had created “millions of jobs.”
“My daughter has created millions of jobs. I don’t know if anyone knows that, but she’s created millions of jobs,” the president said in a speech to the National Governor’s Association at the White House.
Glenn Kessler, who runs The Washington Post’s Fact Checker column, explained, however, how Trump was referring to the White House’s Pledge to America’s Workers initiative, which provides training opportunities but “NOT new jobs.”
CNN’s Holmes Lybrand noted of Trump’s claim that “no matter how you spin it, that’s not true.” Twitter users also chimed in on the president’s latest falsehood: