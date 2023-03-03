A new song released Friday features Donald Trump and a group of jailed Jan. 6 rioters ― and it’s struck a sour note with critics.

“Justice For All” is reportedly raising funds to support the families of Trump supporters locked up on charges related to the violence on Jan. 6, 2021.

In the track, Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance.

The twice-impeached former president’s words are cut with the national anthem sung by around 20 Washington jail inmates who call themselves the J6 Prison Choir.

They chant “USA” as the track ends.

Trump recorded his part several weeks ago at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, reported Forbes. The inmates recorded their singing on a jailhouse phone.

On Apple Music, the song is listed in the “devotional & spiritual” section. It’s also available to stream on Spotify. On YouTube, Trump is credited as the composer of the track.

Seriously. This is real. A narcissistic who is running to be elected working with the insurgents who tried to overturn the election. Check out "Justice for All" by Donald J. Trump & J6 Prison Choir on Amazon Music. https://t.co/dUzkmnmuuH — adam (@adamlovespeek) March 3, 2023

The J6 Prison Choir. I really wish I could go back to bed, because wtf. — Misty (@mialynneb) March 3, 2023

"The J6 prison choir" pls shoot me into the sun https://t.co/GqzJWcH5gk — Paul Elliott Johnson (@RhetoricPJ) March 3, 2023