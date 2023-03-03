What's Hot

Angry Ohio Residents Confront Railroad Over Health Fears

South Carolina AG Names What Sealed Alex Murdaugh's Guilty Verdict In 2 Words

Half Of California Freed From Drought Thanks To Rain, Snow

Chuck Schumer Says Fox News Spread Worst Lie In 'History Of Our Democracy’

Jimmy Fallon Spots Trump’s Enormous CPAC Self-Own

Steven Spielberg Issues Stark Warning About Rise Of Antisemitism

Camila Alves McConaughey Shares Video From Aboard Harrowing Lufthansa Flight

16 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Vermont

Seth Meyers Runs Through Kellyanne Conway's Greatest Hits Of 'Alternative Facts'

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Hasan Minhaj Shows How To Spot A 'Dips**t' Trying To Scam You

Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty Of Murdering Wife, Son

I Was Held Hostage By $235,000 In Student Debt. Then A Letter Changed Everything.

PoliticsDonald Trumpcapitol riotj6 prison choir

Donald Trump's Weird J6 'Song' With Capitol Rioters Strikes A Sour Note

"Justice For All" — featuring the former president and the J6 Prison Choir — is listed in the “devotional & spiritual” section on Apple Music.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

|

A new song released Friday features Donald Trump and a group of jailed Jan. 6 rioters ― and it’s struck a sour note with critics.

“Justice For All” is reportedly raising funds to support the families of Trump supporters locked up on charges related to the violence on Jan. 6, 2021.

In the track, Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance.

The twice-impeached former president’s words are cut with the national anthem sung by around 20 Washington jail inmates who call themselves the J6 Prison Choir.

They chant “USA” as the track ends.

Trump recorded his part several weeks ago at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, reported Forbes. The inmates recorded their singing on a jailhouse phone.

On Apple Music, the song is listed in the “devotional & spiritual” section. It’s also available to stream on Spotify. On YouTube, Trump is credited as the composer of the track.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community