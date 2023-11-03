Trump Draws Bonkers Comparison Between Jan. 6 Rioters Song And Taylor Swift

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump was “enchanted” to brag about his short stint on the top of the charts over Taylor Swift.

The former president brought up the brief charting success of his bizarre “Justice For All” song featuring him and jailed Jan. 6 rioters (the “J6 Prison Choir”) after opening his Houston rally with the record on Thursday.

Trump, who says the Pledge of Allegiance on the song while about 20 men imprisoned for their role in the insurrection sing the national anthem, touched on the track before name-dropping Swift and Miley Cyrus.

“When that came out it went to the number one song. It was beating everybody,” said Trump of a song whose proceeds reportedly went to families of those incarcerated over the Capitol attack.

“It beat Taylor Swift, it beat Miley Cyrus who was number one and two – they were number one and two. We knocked them off for a long time.”

“Justice For All” debuted at No. 1 in its first week on Billboard’s Digital Songs Sales chart, MeidasTouch Network reported. It later dropped behind a song by BTS’ Jimin, a Tom MacDonald and John Rich collaboration, four Swift songs, a song by Cyrus and a track by Morgan Wallen in the next week.

It eventually fell below the top 50 songs on the chart the following week, according to the site.

Trump showing love for the song arrived during the same rally that he referred to the J6 Prison Choir as the “J6 Hostages.”

“Not prisoners, I call them the hostages, what’s happened and it’s a shame,” he told the Houston crowd.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a frequent Trump critic, shook his head over the remark and joked that the former president is a “few fries short of a Happy Meal” in an interview with CNN’s Abby Phillip on Thursday.