Damning Video Exposes Trump's Latest Attempt To 'Gaslight' His Own Supporters

Donald Trump claims the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that was carried out by his supporters was really just a “lovefest.” But the video evidence reveals the truth about the events of that day.
MSNBC synced the former president’s latest false claims about the insurrection with video of the rioting.
“To be clear, this is gaslighting of the highest order,” MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan wrote on Twitter as he shared the footage from his show:
