President Donald Trump wants former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to stop pretending they’re pals.

Trump’s campaign fired off an angry letter calling Sessions “delusional” and demanding that he stop sending mailers that promoted his ties to the president as he campaigns for his old Senate seat in Alabama.

“President Trump and his campaign do not support your effort to return to the U.S. Senate,” the letter obtained by The New York Times and other news organizations stated.

It included a copy of a Sessions mailer that mentioned Trump 22 times and called the former attorney general “Trump’s #1 Supporter.”

“We only assume your campaign is doing this to confuse President Trump’s loyal supporters in Alabama into believing the President supports your candidacy in the upcoming primary run-off election,” the letter signed by Trump campaign COO Michael S. Glassner stated. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Trump has endorsed Sessions’ rival, former football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump’s candidacy for president. Trump returned the favor by appointing him attorney general. But Sessions quickly fell out of favor when he recused himself from the Russia investigation. He resigned in 2018.

Twitter users couldn’t help but poke a little fun at the increasingly ugly political divorce:

Inconsolable Jeff Sessions Tries To Commit Suicide By Smoking Joint https://t.co/vNfcQlkrl1 — The Onion (@TheOnion) April 2, 2020

Team Trump to Jeff Sessions: You’re no ally of ours.



Bet the Keebler Elves kicked him out of the tree too. pic.twitter.com/S0Q5iLIEdy — Rhonda (@RhondaBarket) April 2, 2020