Donald Trump Scolds Jews, Praises Evangelicals In Geopolitical Swipe

Former President Donald Trump told a conservative Jewish group that evangelical Christians are loyal to Israel and the Jews, but accused American Jews of failing to back the Jewish state. (Watch the video below.)

“Some people in the United States — Jewish people — don’t appreciate Israel the way they should,” Trump said via video Saturday at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas. “I’ll tell you who does appreciate Israel very much are the evangelicals, because evangelicals are on your side. The evangelical Christians, they’re really on your side. ”

Advertisement

Trump, who last week announced his candidacy for 2024, bragged about his record.

“But I appreciate Israel, and it’s an honor to have, I think, done far more for Israel than any other president,” he said. “I don’t think any other president comes close.”

The ex-president previously bemoaned the perceived lack of Jewish American appreciation for his accomplishments and boasted that he could be elected prime minister of Israel. He also has said that Jews who vote for Democrats are disloyal and has repeated his praise for evangelicals’ commitment to Israel while questioning Jewish Americans.

The Trump administration brokered the so-called Abraham Accords aiming to normalize relations between Israel and the Arab nations of United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in 2020.