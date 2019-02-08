Donald Trump Gets Oiled Up In New Jim Carrey Cartoon

Well, well, well.

President Donald Trump gets to take a shower in oil, thanks to a gusher in actor Jim Carrey’s new political cartoon on Thursday. And it appears good to the last drop for the fossil-fuel-guzzling leader.

“GROSS GOON STRIKES MORON MOTHER LODE!” the caption reads.

THIS JUST IN! GROSS GOON STRIKES MORON MOTHER LODE! pic.twitter.com/ZkGDhtsU7h — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 7, 2019

The artwork appears to jab at Trump’s slippery stance on conservation.

“We have unleashed a revolution in American energy ― the United States is now the No. 1 producer of oil and natural gas in the world,” the president boasted in his State of the Union speech Tuesday. Trump has promoted fossil fuel production as a way to power the economy despite the growing danger of climate change.

Now here comes the Green New Deal resolution to switch reliance to solar and wind energy.

