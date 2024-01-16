Donald Trump Gives Callous Shoutout To Jimmy Carter After Iowa Victory

Donald Trump on Monday celebrated his Iowa caucus victory by shouting out to former President Jimmy Carter. (Watch the video below.)
But in the most backhanded, offensive, baffling way imaginable, using the November death of former first lady Rosalynn Carter as a jump-off point.
“My wife attended the funeral two months ago of Rosalynn Carter and it was beautiful and Jimmy Carter was there,” Trump said. “And I thought to myself Jimmy Carter is happy now because he will go down as being a brilliant president by comparison to Joe Biden. ... He’s gonna be known as brilliant!”
Trump has made similar comments about Carter, including Sunday at a rally and at an early December stop in Iowa, where on Monday the Republican frontrunner enjoyed a dominant win to kick off the 2024 election cycle.
While digs at Biden were to be expected ahead of their expected 2024 rematch, Trump’s “word salad” seemed to link Rosalynn Carter’s funeral to Jimmy Carter’s happiness, critics on X (formerly Twitter) said. They called the remarks “insensitive” and “sickening.”
Meanwhile, Carter, 99, has reportedly been receiving hospice care in his Plains, Georgia, home and is hopefully not hearing a word of Trump’s nonsense.