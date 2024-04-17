Donald Trump Confuses Jimmy Kimmel For Al Pacino In Weird Rant

Former President Donald Trump recently mixed up Jimmy Kimmel and actor Al Pacino in a bizarre rant on social media about Kimmel’s hosting of the 2024 Academy Awards.
“Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn’t recovered from his horrendous performance and big ratings drop as Host of The Academy Awards, especially when he showed he suffered from TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the entire World by reading on air my TRUTH about how bad a job he was doing that night, right before he stumbled through announcing the biggest award of all, ‘Picture of the Year,’” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Wednesday.
He continued: “It was a CLASSIC CHOKE, one of the biggest ever in show business, and to top it off, he forgot to say the famous and mandatory line, ‘AND THE WINNER IS.’ Instead he stammered around as he opened the envelope. Supposedly his wife, and even management, begged him not to do it, ‘DON’T READ HIS TRUTH, JIMMY, PLEASE DON’T DO THIS,’ they said. He was made to look like a FOOL, which he is, and at the same time go down in Television History as the WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS!”
Trump is referencing a few things, including Kimmel reading Trump’s critique of his hosting abilities on air during this year’s Oscars and Pacino’s blunder while presenting Best Picture at the ceremony. Pacino didn’t list off the nominees when announcing and instead simply said, “And my eyes see ‘Oppenheimer.’” The moment was described as bizarre and awkward.
Still, Trump seems to think it was Kimmel behind the fumble and not Pacino.
Kimmel responded to Trump’s mix-up on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “In fairness to our former president, many stable geniuses confuse me with Al Pacino,” which is a reference to Trump calling himself a “very stable genius” in 2018.
Trump’s rant about Kimmel seems to be in response to his monologue during Tuesday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where he spoke about Trump’s declining wealth and his hush money trial.
“If you bought Trump stock two weeks ago ― and shame on you if you did ― you lost half your money,” Kimmel said. “But if you hold on just a little bit longer, you might be able to lose all of it.”