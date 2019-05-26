King Of Irony Donald Trump Chuckles Over 'Low IQ' Joe 'Bidan,' Twitter Wits Can't Even

Even during a state visit to Japan President Donald Trump still managed to deliver yet another gift-wrapped package of glee — and some horror — to Twitter critics. The amused president so enjoyed what he characterized as North Korea leader Kim Jong Un’s dig at “low IQ” Joe Biden, Trump tweeted Saturday. Except Trump spelled Biden’s name “Joe Bidan.”

“Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?” Trump asked perplexingly at the end of his tweet.

The spelling was finally corrected hours later, but not before providing entertainment to thousands.

Not everyone was laughing, though. Many were horrified that Trump once again supported Kim after the president said he “fired off some small weapons.” Those were the same weapons tests that National Security Adviser John Bolton warned on Friday violated United Nations Security Council resolutions. Bolton said he expected Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday to discussing maintaining the “integrity” of the resolutions.

Others derided Trump for backing a dictator’s attack — apparently referring to criticism of Biden on North Korean state media — on an American citizen.

Joe Bidan for presidant! Tramp is terrafied he'll win the 2020 elaction. pic.twitter.com/HvTP6f5UnD — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) May 25, 2019

Breaking: "Joe Bidan" has entered the 2020 race alongside Joe Biden, and now they're both polling ahead of Donald Trump. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 26, 2019

Trump misspelled Joe Biden as "Joe Bidan?”



Now I know why the stable genius couldn’t find Obama’s birth certificate. He did an online search for “Barrack Omaha” and got suspicious when it came back with no results. — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) May 26, 2019

“Low IQ and Joe Bidan” in the same sentence pic.twitter.com/WT6muBGhpc — CHIDI (@ChidiNwatu) May 26, 2019

I'm guessing Joe Bidan is the dark lord of Covfefe. — Ithinkyoumissedaspot (@Ithinkyoumisse1) May 25, 2019

Joe Bidan has entered the 2020 race, joining Joe Biden. No word if Joe Bidon, or Joe Bidun will be running. Joe Bidyn has denied reports he is considering it. Joe Bidin has said he definitely isn't running. pic.twitter.com/ZVV8GycaeD — Paul Chambers🌊📢🏥🤡 (@feedingtubepaul) May 26, 2019

Who the heck is joe Bidan?? And by the way, don’t forget that Kim once called you a dotard. — Liz Lei (@liz_leis) May 25, 2019

“Hey Barack, who the hell is Joe Bidan?” pic.twitter.com/o8Y2HmWUQp — The Rational Walk (@rationalwalk) May 26, 2019

It’s incredibly chilling for the President of the United States to excuse the belligerent actions of a North Korean dictator who murdered American citizens while applauding attacks on Democratic opponents like “Joe Bidan” just before playing golf in Japan on Memorial Day weekend. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 26, 2019

The "Joe Bidan" misspelling is the part of the tweet we should be least concerned about. — Parmesan & Pinot (@ParmesanPinot) May 25, 2019

Trump talking about Joe Bidan 😂 pic.twitter.com/eclW2jbeaP — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) May 26, 2019