Trump Mocks Biden's Gaffes And It Goes About As Well As You'd Expect

President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted a Fox News clip showing a series of gaffes by former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the candidates running for the Democratic presidential nomination. But the move quickly backfired as Twitter users replied with examples of the president’s own numerous flubs and outright falsehoods.
Trump tweeted:
Twitter users were quick to offer a reality-check:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter