Trump Mocks Biden's Gaffes And It Goes About As Well As You'd Expect

The president gets hit with a reminder of his own flubs and outright falsehoods.

President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted a Fox News clip showing a series of gaffes by former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the candidates running for the Democratic presidential nomination. But the move quickly backfired as Twitter users replied with examples of the president’s own numerous flubs and outright falsehoods. 

Trump tweeted:

Twitter users were quick to offer a reality-check: 

