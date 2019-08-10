George Conway Mocks Trump For Saying 'Something's Gone Wrong' With Biden

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that “something’s gone wrong” with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden after a recent gaffe. George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, was dumbfounded the dig came from a president with an astounding litany of jaw-dropping goof-ups.

Says the man who can’t spell, can’t think, can’t read a teleprompter, often babbles incoherently, confuses the Baltics with the Balkans, and thinks that “1000/24ths” signifies a fraction of less than one. https://t.co/vgm1Og0hL6 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 10, 2019

Trump told reporters that he has watched the Democratic debates and claimed that “Joe Biden can’t answer a simple question. Something’s gone wrong with him,” he added. He also said that “Joe’s not playing with a full deck,” referring to Biden’s gaffe Thursday in a speech that “poor kids” are just as smart as “white kids,” when he meant to say “wealthy” kids.

Conway’s comment that Trump “thinks that ’1000/24ths’ signifies a fraction of less than one” refers to the president’s slam last month at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). He used the fraction to denigrate the percentage of Native American blood she has. The figure was later changed to 1/1024th.

Conway’s Twitter followers loved his takedown of Trump.

Hey, in fairness, Trump did get to meet the Prince of Whales — cmacs (@Leafer1) August 10, 2019

Don’t forget about windmill cancer. — joe (@jgsgerard) August 10, 2019

Don't forget Nambia. — Dr Gina van Raphael (@AliaGvR) August 10, 2019

And who thought Western Liberalism was referring to Democrats in California. — Craig Stewart (@33cms1983) August 10, 2019

Trump says so many stupid and/or dishonest things that he gets a pass because of the sheer volume of them. If anyone else, especially Joe, misses a beat it is called “yet another gaffe,” and everyone piles on. — Jan (@CVillejan) August 10, 2019