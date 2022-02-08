In his own scorched-earth way, former President Donald Trump on Monday instructed podcast star Joe Rogan to “stop apologizing” to the “radical left maniacs.”

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics,” Trump said in a statement injecting himself into a controversy that has nothing to do with him.

Advertisement

“How many ways can you say you’re sorry?” Trump asked. “Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened.”

Rogan apologized last month after rock icon Neil Young yanked his music off Spotify — home of the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast — to protest COVID lies Rogan promotes. That triggered a costly stampede of exits by other musicians — including Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash, David Crosby, Stephen Stills and India Arie — and Spotify listeners.

“I’m very sorry that they feel that way,” Rogan said. “I most certainly don’t want that. I’m a Neil Young fan. I’ve always been a Neil Young fan. And definitely no hard feelings towards Joni Mitchell. I love her, too.”

Rogan also apologized to any listeners he has “pissed off.”

Advertisement

But he didn’t exactly say he was sorry for misinformation. He said his podcast guests “have an opinion that is different from the mainstream narrative. I wanted to hear what their opinion is.”

Rogan did promise to do more research “and have all the pertinent facts at hand before I discuss them.”

But the trouble wasn’t over for Rogan. A shocking supercut shared last week by India Arie revealed Rogan repeatedly spewing a racist slur.

Advertisement

Rogan also apologized for that, calling it the “most regretful and shameful that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.”