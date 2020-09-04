Trump’s McCain Defense Gets Immediately Undone By One Of His Own Tweets

President Donald Trump has denied a report in which he allegedly called the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) a “loser” and denigrated fallen U.S. troops. But his defense was quickly undone by one of his own tweets.

On Thursday, The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, citing multiple anonymous sources, said Trump called McCain ― who was captured, imprisoned and tortured in Vietnam ― a “fucking loser,” and denigrated American troops killed in action as “losers” and “suckers.”

Trump rushed to deny the report, both to reporters covering his campaign event Thursday evening and on Twitter, where he said he had never called McCain a loser “and swear on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on, that I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES.”

Trump’s defense was quickly undone by his own public comments. Not long after his denial on social media, a 2015 tweet resurfaced in which Trump not only called McCain a loser, but also shared a link to a story about him using the insult:

HuffPost

The allegations come amid reports that Trump is losing popularity among members of the military. While polls in 2016 showed officers and enlisted troops preferred Trump over Hillary Clinton, a poll released last week found that former Vice President Joe Biden now has the edge.

Also this week, a progressive veterans group slammed Trump in a new video, saying he “disrespects those who serve.”

