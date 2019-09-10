POLITICS

Donald Trump's Joke About Serving Extra Term Falls Flat With Twitter Critics

The president said he was “only kidding” about the suggestion.

Donald Trump on Monday once again joked about staying in office for “an extra term” so he would still be president when the U.S. hosts the 2026 FIFA soccer World Cup, adding “no, no, I’m only kidding.”

Trump later taunted members of the media who were covering his rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, by imagining the headlines they would write about his quip.

“Oh, they’re going crazy,” he claimed about the press. “They’re going crazy. Tomorrow, you’re going to see headlines, ‘Trump wants an extra term. I told you. I told you.’ ‘He wants an extra term, ladies and gentlemen. We told you. We told you he’s a dictator. We told you.’”

“No, no, I’m only kidding,” he added.

On Twitter, Trump’s supporters praised him for “trolling” the media with the comment. Critics, however, weren’t convinced by his downplaying of the suggestion:

