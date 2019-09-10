Donald Trump on Monday once again joked about staying in office for “an extra term” so he would still be president when the U.S. hosts the 2026 FIFA soccer World Cup, adding “no, no, I’m only kidding.”

Trump later taunted members of the media who were covering his rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, by imagining the headlines they would write about his quip.

Trump takes sole credit for bringing the 2026 World Cup to the USA, then "jokes" about serving a third term so he can still be president for it.



The crowd erupts in cheers. pic.twitter.com/IAR9GHwAvh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2019

“Oh, they’re going crazy,” he claimed about the press. “They’re going crazy. Tomorrow, you’re going to see headlines, ‘Trump wants an extra term. I told you. I told you.’ ‘He wants an extra term, ladies and gentlemen. We told you. We told you he’s a dictator. We told you.’”

“No, no, I’m only kidding,” he added.

On Twitter, Trump’s supporters praised him for “trolling” the media with the comment. Critics, however, weren’t convinced by his downplaying of the suggestion:

He’s NOT joking. He’s delusional, but NOT trying to be funny.



It’s imperative that we put this nightmarish shitshow to an end IMMEDIATELY!!



Take our country back from the racist GHOULS!! https://t.co/E1HpsBXvNh — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) September 10, 2019

Trump. Minutes ago in North Carolina.



"Under the normal rules, I'll be out by 2024, so we may have to go for an extra term."



This man is not your typical U.S. politician. He is a fascist. He must be removed from office now. pic.twitter.com/AWRTqrRfcU — Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) September 10, 2019

Of course, any MSM source who covers this (if any do) will say that Trump, "joked" about a third term. This isn't a joke. This his Nth trial balloon on this Autocratic fantasy. He's trying to acclimate the public to the idea that a third term would be realistic and reasonable. https://t.co/go2zK6Znbl — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) September 10, 2019

There’s no way Trump would win a third term since he’d have to run against @BarackObama https://t.co/BqGVBJZP6n — safarishane (@safarishane) September 10, 2019

Trump tonight says again he wants a third term. Of course he's joking. 🤔 — Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) September 10, 2019

This is no joke citizen Trump is testing the waters. It is the duty of every patriotic American to make sure does he does not serve a second term never mind playing with a third. — Chuck Lewis (@Siarl1950) September 10, 2019

"Under the normal rules, I'll be out by 2024, so we'll have to go for an extra term." - Trump at Fayettville rally. If you don't think Trump is a Fascist dictator who will refuse to leave peacefully, you're insane. https://t.co/1tIw3Nm9MO — Lynn Taylor (@JehseaLynn) September 10, 2019

Fascist! No second term, especially a third. #NeverAgain — Cristela Reyes (@4Cristela) September 10, 2019