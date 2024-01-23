Donald Trump Jokes About Sen. Tim Scott's Engagement In Buildup To N.H. Primary

Donald Trump ribbed Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Monday after the longtime bachelor announced he was engaged to be married. (Watch the video below.)
GOP frontrunner Trump shared the stage with Scott and other former opponents in the Republican race at a rally in New Hampshire before Tuesday’s first primary.
The former president said in introducing Scott: “Everybody knows him and today was a big story — the biggest story out there. He’s engaged to be married. We never thought this was going to happen, what’s going on?”
Scott, 58, announced his engagement to Charleston interior designer and mother of three Mindy Noce, 47, on Sunday. He shared a photo of him taking a knee to propose and noted she said yes.
When Scott was competing for the presidency in November, he introduced Noce at the third GOP debate as curiosity about her intensified.
Scott was the only single person in the race at the time, reportedly giving potential donors pause.
He dropped out of the race days later, however.
On stage Monday, the senator and two other ex-presidential candidates, Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, were merely hypemen for Trump’s showdown against Nikki Haley, his former U.N. ambassador, in the primary.
The criminally indicted former president held an 11-point lead in a CNN poll conducted before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he was quitting the race.
It’s anyone’s guess whether the appearance of the three former candidates is any harbinger of who Trump would pick as a running mate.
Trump said said earlier that he had already made his selection but wasn’t telling. This week, though, he said that person has a 25% chance of being the one.