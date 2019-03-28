ENTERTAINMENT

Adding Donald Trump To Jordan Peele's 'Us' Makes It Even More Chilling

White nationalists and Fox News hosts join the president in Funny Or Die's spoof trailer.

As if “Us” wasn’t scary enough...

Funny Or Die released a parody trailer on Wednesday that imagined what it would look like if Jordan Peele’s new horror movie took place at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump takes a starring role in the terrifyingly reworked promo.

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham also make cameos in the clip ― titled “Us, but about U.S.” ― as do groups of white nationalists and Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa).

Check out the trailer here:

Compare it to the original promo here:

And watch Funny Or Die’s similarly Trump-themed reworking of Peele’s 2017 film, “Get Out,” here:

