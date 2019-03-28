Adding Donald Trump To Jordan Peele's 'Us' Makes It Even More Chilling

As if “Us” wasn’t scary enough...

Funny Or Die released a parody trailer on Wednesday that imagined what it would look like if Jordan Peele’s new horror movie took place at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump takes a starring role in the terrifyingly reworked promo.

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham also make cameos in the clip ― titled “Us, but about U.S.” ― as do groups of white nationalists and Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa).

Check out the trailer here:

Compare it to the original promo here: