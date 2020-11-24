POLITICS

Self-Confessed Troll Donald Trump Jr. Shares Fake Video Of His Dad Beating Up Biden

Donald Trump's son shared an edited version of the barroom brawl scene from "A Bronx Tale" to Instagram.

Donald Trump Jr. took time out from cleaning his guns during his coronavirus quarantine to share a spoof video to Instagram of his dad beating up President-elect Joe Biden and prominent Democrats.

Outgoing President Donald Trump’s eldest son — who is currently self-isolating in a cabin after testing positive for COVID-19 last week — shared an edited version of the barroom brawl scene from the Robert De Niro-directed 1993 crime movie “A Bronx Tale,” writing: “Now youse can’t leave!!! 

The clip sees Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) attacking Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and 2016 candidate Hillary Clinton. It ends with Christie breaking wind.

In a video that Trump Jr. shared online Friday to confirm that he’d tested positive for COVID-19, the first son confessed to being a troll on the internet.

“I don’t have the red eyes like they claimed I had for apparently using cocaine prior to my RNC speech,” he said, noting how he was asymptomatic. “That is the world of the Internet. God knows I troll, and do my fair share of it, so I guess it comes back to me, in time, as well. That’s the game.”

On Instagram, Trump Jr. describes himself as a “General in the Meme Wars.” He’s previously shared questionable memes of his father with a man bun and as Baby Yoda.

