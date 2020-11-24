Self-Confessed Troll Donald Trump Jr. Shares Fake Video Of His Dad Beating Up Biden

Donald Trump Jr. took time out from cleaning his guns during his coronavirus quarantine to share a spoof video to Instagram of his dad beating up President-elect Joe Biden and prominent Democrats.

Outgoing President Donald Trump’s eldest son — who is currently self-isolating in a cabin after testing positive for COVID-19 last week — shared an edited version of the barroom brawl scene from the Robert De Niro-directed 1993 crime movie “A Bronx Tale,” writing: “Now youse can’t leave!!!

The clip sees Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) attacking Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and 2016 candidate Hillary Clinton. It ends with Christie breaking wind.

In a video that Trump Jr. shared online Friday to confirm that he’d tested positive for COVID-19, the first son confessed to being a troll on the internet.

“I don’t have the red eyes like they claimed I had for apparently using cocaine prior to my RNC speech,” he said, noting how he was asymptomatic. “That is the world of the Internet. God knows I troll, and do my fair share of it, so I guess it comes back to me, in time, as well. That’s the game.”

On Instagram, Trump Jr. describes himself as a “General in the Meme Wars.” He’s previously shared questionable memes of his father with a man bun and as Baby Yoda.