Donald Trump Jr. wasted little time in attempting to capitalize on the tragic prop-gun death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was accidentally killed by actor Alec Baldwin, an outspoken GOP critic.

The former president’s son is now selling shirts and hoodies that read “Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People” on his website for $27.99.

A police search warrant affidavit released Sunday said Baldwin killed Hutchins while rehearsing a “cross draw” that involved him pointing a revolver at the camera where Hutchins and director Joel Souza were standing on the “Rust” movie set last week.

Souza told police he heard a “loud pop” and saw that he and Hutchins were bleeding, according to the New York Post.

Trump Jr. promoted the tasteless shirts on his Instagram Story by photoshopping one on Baldwin’s likeness. He also used Instagram Stories ― which disappear within 24 hours ― to justify his decision to milk someone’s death for monetary gain.

“Screw all the sanctimony I’m seeing out there. If the shoe was on the other foot Alex Baldwin would literally be the first person pissing on everybody’s grave trying to make a point. Fuck him!” Trump Jr. wrote.

As you might expect, Twitter users blasted Trump Jr. for his ghoulish and opportunistic money grab.

Don Jr reminding us that the Trump name is synonymous with flaming hot garbage! #AlecBaldwin pic.twitter.com/SM0KQwr1Qz — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) October 25, 2021

Don Jr kills endangered elephants for entertainment.



The #FauciLiedDogsDied folks care about these dogs the way they care about Benghazi or Halyna Hutchins - they don't.



They'd rather exploit suffering for political gain than use politics to prevent suffering. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 25, 2021

If I were the family of Halyna Hutchins, I’d file a civil suit against Don Jr., the printer, & the distribution network of those ghastly tee shirts. — M🎃lly Cantrell-Kraig (@mckra1g) October 25, 2021

I hope every GOP candidate who seeks the Trump family endorsement is asked if they are OK with this. Donald Trump Jr. Is Hawking Shockingly Tacky ‘Alex Baldwin Kills People’ T-Shirts https://t.co/znK1ePgw9A via @thedailybeast — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 25, 2021

Don Jr. has no class, and will do anything for a buck. https://t.co/rwrQnjcwMR — Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) October 25, 2021