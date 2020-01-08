Creepy, It Is: Donald Trump Jr. Shares Meme Of His Dad As Baby Yoda

Donald Trump Jr. ― who describes himself on Instagram as the “general in the meme wars” ― shared yet another weird image of his father online Tuesday.

The doctored image depicted President Donald Trump as Baby Yoda from the new Disney Plus “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian.”

Baby Trumper, maybe?

“Triggered in 3... 2... 1,” Trump Jr. captioned the post.

The picture itself was titled “The Magalorian,” a reference to the Trump 2016 campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Compare the spoof image to the original Baby Yoda here:

Trump Jr. last month shared an edited picture of his dad carrying a shark on his shoulders ― despite the president’s reported fear of the animal.

He’s also shared memes of his dad as Superman and a Christmas ornament.