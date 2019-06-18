POLITICS

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Vital History Lesson After Making Ridiculous Claim About His Dad

“Slaves and Native Americans had it easy!”

Twitter users schooled Donald Trump Jr. after he agreed that his father, President Donald Trump, had been treated worse than any other person in the history of America.

Trump Jr. tweeted in solidarity with his dad, who made the outlandish claim during his interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos:

Tweeters then pointed out just some of the other Americans who’d had it much, much harder than POTUS:

