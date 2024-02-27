Donald Trump Jr.'s Boast About Black Men Has People Saying, What Now?!

Donald Trump Jr. evoked the tall tales of his father, former President Donald Trump, with his latest brazen claim.
On a new episode of the Trump scion’s “Triggered” podcast on Rumble, the businessman claimed that Black men repeatedly tell him he’s their “hero.”
“I travel all over the country, I fly commercial,” he said. “I have seen and witnessed, now more than ever, the amount of African-American men that have come up to me, literally like, ‘Hey man, you’re my hero.’”
“I’m like, ‘What? Like, really?’” Trump Jr. added. “I did not have that in my bingo card.”
Critics on X (formerly Twitter) thought Trump Jr.’s boast was reminiscent of the stories that his dad often tells, usually involving strong, tough guys who have never cried before tearing up while demonstrating their adoration for him.
Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner and likely rival of President Joe Biden in November, at the weekend claimed his criminal indictments are one reason “Black people like me.”