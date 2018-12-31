Twitter Users Pounce On Donald Trump Jr.'s Very Bleak Birthday Tweet

Donald Trump Jr. turned 41 on Dec. 31, and he attempted to celebrate by showing the world what a “bada$$” he is.

The president’s son celebrated the big day by retweeting a link to a Daily Caller article titled “It’s Donald Trump Jr.’s Birthday. Celebrate With His Most Bada$$ Instagram Photos To Date.”

It’s Donald Trump Jr.’s Birthday. Celebrate With His Most Bada$$ Instagram Photos To Date [SLIDESHOW] https://t.co/iFNosB1DCS via @dailycaller — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 31, 2018

The article begins, “In case you didn’t know, Donald Trump Jr. has a pretty fire Instagram” and goes on to feature 37 pics, many of which show him fishing or wearing camo.

Some of the more “fire” posts include one with Junior posing with a falcon and another with Poison frontman Bret Michaels.

Retweeting a puff piece praising your Instagram account might strike some as a little desperate, which may be why The Daily Dot called Junior’s post a contender for the “saddest and bleakest tweet of the year.”

Maybe, but consider this: So far, it looks as if he has not received any public happy birthday posts from the president or sister Ivanka Trump, just this one from brother Eric Trump.

But Trump Jr.’s retweet on his birthday turned out to be a gift for snarky Twitter users:

Quite possibly the saddest thing I’ve ever seen on Twitter — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) December 31, 2018

You are officially that lonely girl in Facebook that announces to everyone that it is her birthday, so people will tell her HBD. Congrats. What a ride. — The Original Former Democrat (@DrTrumpTrain20) December 31, 2018

This is the only way your father remembers your birthday, isn’t it? — Ron Davis (@Rondeand) December 31, 2018

I can kinda see why your dad doesn’t love you — Emmie M (@plotthick) December 31, 2018

.Did he just promote his own birthday on Twitter? w/an article attachment as well? Is this a thing now? How starved for love and attention is he?



Someone, please give him a hug. — William T. Alexander (@WillTAlexan_93) December 31, 2018

Meanwhile, one person had a very pertinent question: