Donald Trump Jr. Gets A Blunt Reminder As Latest Boast About His Dad Backfires

Donald Trump Jr.’s latest boast about his dad did not go well.

Former President Donald Trump’s eldest son tweeted on Friday that his father, who was banned from the social media platform for inciting the U.S. Capitol riot, was “the first president in modern history” not to start a new war.

Donald Trump is the first president in modern history did not start a new war. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 22, 2021

Critics pounced on the post, bluntly reminding Trump Jr. of his father’s yearslong violent and divisive rhetoric, encouragement of the U.S. Capitol riot and his administration’s catastrophic handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 400,000 people nationwide.

“Who needs a new war when, as of this week, more Americans died from the coronavirus on your father’s watch, in less than 11 months, than died in *World War 2* over four years,” asked NBC journalist Mehdi Hasan.

Others shared photographs from the Capitol riot, for which the House last week impeached the former president for a second time for incitement to insurrection. The House will transmit the article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday. Trump’s impeachment trial is expected to begin on Feb. 9.

Who needs a new war when, as of this week, more Americans died from the coronavirus on your father's watch, in less than 11 months, than died in *World War 2* over four years. https://t.co/lyvBAkTT3z — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 23, 2021

He is, however, the first president to incite an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. He's also the first president to be impeached twice. Oh, and he's also the first modern president to leave the U.S. with a smaller workforce than it had when he took office. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 23, 2021

What do you think Jan 6th was tho — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 22, 2021

Donald Trump is the first president in US history to have 400,000 Americans die from a preventable infection under his watch. And in all in just 10 months! — MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) January 23, 2021

More Americans died during Trump's presidency than died in World War I or World War II. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) January 23, 2021

Donald Trump is the first President in US history who tried to start a civil war. https://t.co/Hd6AOfiVzj — Chip Franklin InsideTheBeltway.com (@chipfranklin) January 23, 2021

Jimmy Carter. But still good try. https://t.co/sXrM7YaqGR — Alan Fisher (@AlanFisher) January 23, 2021

Also, he's the first President to be impeached twice. His troubles have just begun. Facts won't care about your feelings. https://t.co/YngiMb8BLO — Wajahat "Consistently Brown" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 23, 2021

Many pointing out that Jimmy Carter did not start a war but in fairness to Junior, "modern history" is generally regarded to have started after the 1986 Run-DMC cover of "Walk This Way." https://t.co/kiomG7Q2gv — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) January 23, 2021

Just a civil one. https://t.co/GM8lbD5HXp — Lloyd Cole (@Lloyd_Cole) January 23, 2021

Donald Trump is the first president in history to be impeached twice.



I can do this all day, Donnie. https://t.co/WtIlkvh8hw — Young Daddy (@Toure) January 23, 2021

He bombed Syria twice and had to be stopped from going to war with Iran, but technically, yes, he didn't start any *foreign* wars, just the one that killed people on Capitol Hill and almost ended in the murder of his own Vice President. https://t.co/iRXfFqO86E — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 23, 2021

And yet he still managed to oversee the deaths of more Americans than in every single war in American history except one. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 23, 2021

Unless you count the war at home. https://t.co/4VNtUAGt6F — Alexandra Halaby 🌹 (@iskandrah) January 23, 2021

Call me crazy, but doesn’t inciting a coup to overthrow the newly elected government and stifle the will of the people count... Or do we only chastise foreign nations w/this type of thuggish behavior?



Fact is foreign nations were safer than Americans during the Trump regime. — Goodbye to dystopian carnage (@Bashowicks) January 22, 2021

1. Get better at history

2. Thanks for making Jimmy Carter trend

3. Work on craftsmanship when it comes to, you know, sentences https://t.co/cUWBhK19d0 — Jeremy Goldman (@jeremarketer) January 23, 2021

Except in his own country, obviously. https://t.co/cKkWHcYWmZ — Rohan Connolly (@rohan_connolly) January 22, 2021

When Daddy gets banned from Twitter and has to borrow Junior's phone #basicgrammargiveaway #FloridaMen https://t.co/xMKgvT6Lis — Lindsay Moran (@LindsayMoran) January 23, 2021

Actually, Jimmy Carter is still living & he turned his one-term presidency into an example of character & accomplishment.



My guess is your dad will follow his one-term by golfing a lot & spewing more conspiracy theories. In history, there will be no comparison. https://t.co/NQMvHfSWCv — Jim Heath (@JimHeathTV) January 23, 2021

Don't forget one term, two impeachments, inciting an insurrection on the Capitol, the worst unemployment figures since the Great Depression and the first president in modern history to see a net loss of jobs during his time in office, lowest approval ratings and more too! https://t.co/cvu4iJW2kx — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) January 23, 2021

Guess declaring war on America doesnt count in your infantile mind? https://t.co/Lgrsz8cWBK — Amr Khalifa (@Cairo67Unedited) January 22, 2021