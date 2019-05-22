Donald Trump Jr.'s Book Deal Inspires Mocking Twitter Hashtag

Donald Trump Jr. has scored himself a book deal, and people on Twitter had thoughts about the news.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son ― who often posts inappropriate memes on Instagram, including porn-themed ones about his own father ― will write about “politics, current events and the future of the MAGA movement” in the tome slated to be published by Center Street Books later this year, Politico’s Playbook revealed Wednesday.

Center Street Books is an imprint of the Hachette Book Group. Authors on its roster include controversial Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R) and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. The imprint did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further information.

Trump Jr. last year reportedly faced an ultimately unsuccessful struggle to sell a book in which he staunchly defended his father’s presidency.

But his upcoming MAGA-themed book will likely earn a valuable promotional tweet from the president. Trump often praises conservative writers’ works on his favorite social media platform.

News of the deal trended on Twitter, where some people snarkily imagined what the book will be titled via the #DonJrBookTitles hashtag:

Donald Trump Jr.'s book is going to be the top selling book in the Beyond-Help section of Barnes & Noble. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 22, 2019

"Unfortunate Son"#DonJrBookTitles



Donald Trump Jr. Has Somehow Managed to Get a Book Deal https://t.co/WinusY9bbY via @thedailybeast — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 22, 2019

Plenty of copyright-expired classics to repurpose. Pride and Prejudice? The Idiot? Heart of Darkness? #donjrbooktitles — Lee Hemming (@leexhemming) May 22, 2019

#DonJrBookTitles



Losing is Winning — A Lawyer (@mtlawmiami) May 22, 2019

grifter in the rye#DonJrBookTitles — gg 🙊🙈🙉 (@gina_goldberg) May 22, 2019

"Hop On Pop's Gravy Train"#DonJrBookTitles



And it's a coloring book that only comes with white crayons. Maybe red for the hats. — Grammarccrritchie 📖📚 (@ccrritchie) May 22, 2019

Who’s going to write it? And who’s going to read it? https://t.co/YvNLCfKNmm — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 22, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. Inks Pop-Up Book Deal



There, @thehill, I fixed it for you. — Richard Frankel (@frankelrichard1) May 22, 2019

Looking forward to the “I read Donald Jr.’s book so that you don’t have to” reviews. — Delia (@DeliaCabe) May 22, 2019

Future of the #MAGA movement? Sounds like a short story—not a book. — LarryGJr (@JrLawrenceG) May 22, 2019

"DONALD TRUMP JR. has signed a book deal with Center Street Books for a book 'that will focus on politics, current events, and the future of the MAGA movement.'" pic.twitter.com/eQ9Bb23WBL — Kristen Bolden (@kboldens) May 22, 2019