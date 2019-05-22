Donald Trump Jr.'s Book Deal Inspires Mocking Twitter Hashtag

Donald Trump Jr. has scored himself a book deal, and people on Twitter had thoughts about the news.
President Donald Trump’s eldest son ― who often posts inappropriate memes on Instagram, including porn-themed ones about his own father ― will write about “politics, current events and the future of the MAGA movement” in the tome slated to be published by Center Street Books later this year, Politico’s Playbook revealed Wednesday.
Center Street Books is an imprint of the Hachette Book Group. Authors on its roster include controversial Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R) and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. The imprint did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further information.
Trump Jr. last year reportedly faced an ultimately unsuccessful struggle to sell a book in which he staunchly defended his father’s presidency.
But his upcoming MAGA-themed book will likely earn a valuable promotional tweet from the president. Trump often praises conservative writers’ works on his favorite social media platform.
