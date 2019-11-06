Late Night Hosts Deliver Cutting Reviews Of Donald Trump Jr.'s New Book

Donald Trump Jr.’s new book gave the hosts of late night TV an abundance of comic material on Tuesday.
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Samantha Bee or their teams all responded to publication of the book ― titled “Triggered: How The Left Thrives On Hate And Wants To Silence Us” ― which Britain’s The Guardian newspaper has described as “one-eyed” and “loose with the facts.”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” imagined it as an audiobook:
“If you go to Barnes & Noble, it can be found in the ignored children’s section,” joked “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon here:
“This is some book. He attacks Obama, Robert Mueller, CNN, Mitt Romney, George Bush, liberals, the media, the liberal media,” said Jimmy Kimmel.
“Basically, for $18, you get to read his father’s Twitter account,” Kimmel quipped. Check out the video here:
“Late Night” host Seth Meyers poked fun at Trump Jr.’s revelation in the book that his father let him play video games with the late Michael Jackson:
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” meanwhile, turned a website that Trump Jr. is using to promote the book against him.