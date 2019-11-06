Late Night Hosts Deliver Cutting Reviews Of Donald Trump Jr.'s New Book

Donald Trump Jr.’s new book gave the hosts of late night TV an abundance of comic material on Tuesday.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” imagined it as an audiobook:

“If you go to Barnes & Noble, it can be found in the ignored children’s section,” joked “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon here:

“This is some book. He attacks Obama, Robert Mueller, CNN, Mitt Romney, George Bush, liberals, the media, the liberal media,” said Jimmy Kimmel.

“Basically, for $18, you get to read his father’s Twitter account,” Kimmel quipped. Check out the video here:

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers poked fun at Trump Jr.’s revelation in the book that his father let him play video games with the late Michael Jackson:

From tonight’s #LNSM: Apparently Donald Trump Jr. and Michael Jackson were childhood friends…? pic.twitter.com/Rz9nAQJVTw — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) November 6, 2019

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” meanwhile, turned a website that Trump Jr. is using to promote the book against him.