Donald Trump Jr. Did It Again With A Ridiculous Take On 'Brittany' Spears’ Conservatorship

Donald Trump Jr. drew ridicule on Twitter Tuesday for his hot take on the conservatorship that pop star Britney Spears has been under for the last 13 years, and which she spoke out against in court last week.
Former President Donald Trump’s son attempted to politicize the control that Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has exerted over her life with this post, in which he spelled the singer’s first name wrong:
Critics were confused by Trump Jr.’s false equivalence, and angered by his typo:
