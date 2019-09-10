Donald Trump Jr., eldest son of President Donald Trump, is showing off the family’s latest collection of branded products. The new theme: autumn, camouflage... and collar stains.
Oops.
The image shared by the Trump Organization showed Trump Jr. seated at an angle, decked out in a $36 olive green T-shirt with the family’s name emblazoned across the front in a camo design. The stain appeared just under his chin.
The “fall & camo collection” also included a $115 camo wallet, a $50 camo tumbler and several $36 baseball caps, all featuring the Trump name.
It’s not clear where the items were manufactured. Several said “Made In America” in the description, such as the $32 socks, but most ― including the $185 embroidered football and $165 camo belt ― did not list a country of origin.
Social media users were quick to notice the son’s shirt stain and crack more than a few jokes about the new merch: