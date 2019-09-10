Donald Trump Jr., eldest son of President Donald Trump, is showing off the family’s latest collection of branded products. The new theme: autumn, camouflage... and collar stains.

Oops.

The image shared by the Trump Organization showed Trump Jr. seated at an angle, decked out in a $36 olive green T-shirt with the family’s name emblazoned across the front in a camo design. The stain appeared just under his chin.

The “fall & camo collection” also included a $115 camo wallet, a $50 camo tumbler and several $36 baseball caps, all featuring the Trump name.

It’s not clear where the items were manufactured. Several said “Made In America” in the description, such as the $32 socks, but most ― including the $185 embroidered football and $165 camo belt ― did not list a country of origin.

Social media users were quick to notice the son’s shirt stain and crack more than a few jokes about the new merch:

Ah, yes. The warrior’s uniform modeled by a guy whose never been within 100 miles of an actual war. https://t.co/20Mk1ub0v4 — Myke Cole (@MykeCole) September 9, 2019

You can draw a Purple Heart on the shirt with a sharpie — Jason Narducy (@SplitSingleband) September 9, 2019

What idiot would buy camo branded with the name of a five time draft dodger? — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) September 9, 2019

What I admire most about the Trumps is their attention to detail... pic.twitter.com/ENAUjqLQYr — Tapio (@tap_1_0) September 9, 2019

The Donald Trump BoneSpurs™️ Collection now in Alpha Bear Woodland Camouflage. — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) September 9, 2019

nobody owns Don jr harder than Don Jr. https://t.co/ej51E98Wt6 — The Warax. 🦛💨 (@iAmTheWarax) September 10, 2019

This is the closest any trump will get to the Armed Forces — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) September 9, 2019

Use code "MAGA" for a camo T-shirt drooled up by @DonaldJTrumpJr himself! pic.twitter.com/RR425eM9DE — Jaime Margary 🇵🇷 (@JaimeMargary) September 10, 2019

I get it. It’s camo because when it came time for Trump to serve, no one could find him. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 9, 2019

It's not gonna work. People will still see you wearing it. https://t.co/kKabMsVw5n — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) September 9, 2019

I think you need more camo for the drool under Jr’s chin. 🤤 — jenvallez (@sophieandlili) September 10, 2019

For that “the Russians offered me information on my dads opponent, but I’m too cool to call the FBI” look. — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) September 9, 2019

Nothing says "Has been in an actual war" like a Trump-brand knitted camo wallet. — Dr. Pete Meyers (@dr_pete) September 9, 2019

Someone's been on Deer Eye For The Straight Guy pic.twitter.com/GmYi1fyHPX — lobsterstyle (@lobsterstyle) September 9, 2019

Has he drooled on the neckline? 😂 — Cynderella (@DeltaCinderella) September 10, 2019

Does the doctor's note come on camo stationery, too? — Matthew Roazen (@2Eagles3Heads) September 10, 2019