Donald Trump Jr. Self-Owns With Updated MAGA Slogan For His Dad

Donald Trump Jr. raised eyebrows among social media users with an updated campaign slogan that he appears to be pushing for his dad.
President Donald Trump’s eldest son this week began trying to make “Make America Great Again, Again” a thing. He trotted out the tweaked version of his father’s 2016 campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” on Twitter:
And on Thursday’s broadcast of Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, during which he claimed his father had “built the greatest economy America has ever known” and is “the guy that can make America great again, again, once we get through” the coronavirus pandemic.
Check out the clip here:
The president had been using “Keep America Great” as his rallying cry ahead of the 2020 election.
Trump Jr. likely thought the slogan would offer voters hope about how his father’s administration can help the U.S. bounce back from the public health crisis that has killed more than 50,000 people nationwide, sickened upwards of 800,000 more, forced millions into lockdown and tanked the stock markets.
Many Twitter users, however, opted to interpret the catchphrase in a more critical way, noting the Trump White House’s slow and haphazard response to the outbreak of the virus that the president himself downplayed for weeks.
They also accused Trump Jr. of a lack of sensitivity with the slogan, given the soaring death toll, and listed what they believed were the other failures of his father’s time in office:
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- What happens if we end social distancing too soon?
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Everything you need to know about coronavirus and grief
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.