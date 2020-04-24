Donald Trump Jr. Self-Owns With Updated MAGA Slogan For His Dad

Donald Trump Jr. raised eyebrows among social media users with an updated campaign slogan that he appears to be pushing for his dad.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son this week began trying to make “Make America Great Again, Again” a thing. He trotted out the tweaked version of his father’s 2016 campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” on Twitter:

After the pandemic passes and we can fire up our economic engine I’m truly looking forward to watching @realDonaldTrump Make America Great Again... Again!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 22, 2020

And on Thursday’s broadcast of Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, during which he claimed his father had “built the greatest economy America has ever known” and is “the guy that can make America great again, again, once we get through” the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the clip here:

Donald Trump Jr. says his father is going to make America great again.. again pic.twitter.com/RHELkZ260m — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 24, 2020

The president had been using “Keep America Great” as his rallying cry ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump Jr. likely thought the slogan would offer voters hope about how his father’s administration can help the U.S. bounce back from the public health crisis that has killed more than 50,000 people nationwide, sickened upwards of 800,000 more, forced millions into lockdown and tanked the stock markets.

Many Twitter users, however, opted to interpret the catchphrase in a more critical way, noting the Trump White House’s slow and haphazard response to the outbreak of the virus that the president himself downplayed for weeks.

They also accused Trump Jr. of a lack of sensitivity with the slogan, given the soaring death toll, and listed what they believed were the other failures of his father’s time in office:

So if he’s making America great again...again, then you must be saying that under @realDonaldTrump America ceased to be great.



And they say Eric is the dumb one... https://t.co/7nimlpJiad — *you're (@RKJ65) April 24, 2020

I'll ignore the absurdity that @realDonaldTrump would actually help America recover, but...



Doesn't this admit that we can't "fire up the economy" until after we get through the pandemic? Then WHY THE HELL are you all wanting people to risk their lives to reopen right now? 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/jQ4FKGP42h — Jeffrey Baltus (@jeffreybaltus) April 24, 2020

47,664 deaths.

No show of compassion.

Not a drop of empathy.

This entire family are sociopaths. — Marianne Zirkle (@MarianneZirkle) April 22, 2020

Apparently this isn't a parody account. He wants his Daddy to #MAGA even though he already made America great, and was campaigning on keeping America great, and I doubt he'd admit that Daddy may have possibly made America worse. https://t.co/JXDytWhULm — Utah Murmurs (@UtahMurmurs) April 24, 2020

After 3.5yrs of @realDonaldTrump doing everything he could do to destroy the reputation of America, jeopardize the future of every #American that is not a billion. Guting the government, tanking trade, bankrupt small biz, & tripling the deficit a doorstop can make #America better https://t.co/kqJngm5Sox — Edward Boughton (@eB3Design) April 24, 2020

What a great idea @DonaldJTrumpJr, @realDonaldTrump did such a great job the 1st time. Record deficit, gutting of our govt infrastructure, appointment of incompetent judiciary, #impeachment, oh, and a #pandemic of biblical proportions (50K Americans dead)! Thanks but, ...ah, NO! https://t.co/rPZ1k6ys01 — Bob Riley (@briley8557) April 24, 2020

I think he means he hopes his dad fixes the economy, but Obama isn't here to take over for. He can no longer get credit for what Obama did https://t.co/D9UFjVFRJj — Frank Preston (@franksbirdworld) April 24, 2020

Since your campaign slogan is now #KAG doesn't that mean he has already made America great. Perhaps you need to get your story straight, son. https://t.co/Qt5lw0Dp1p — Virginia Dreaming (@Picklenose1) April 24, 2020

Yeah, I guess these annoying 50,000 deaths and 850,00 sick people are really keeping you soulless ghouls from "firing up the economic engine."



You truly are your daddy's son, little Don. You're both really bad at being human. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 23, 2020

Is it before or after he seriously on a national level, amidst of a global pandemic in all seriousness suggested people get injected with disinfectants?

This honestly goes beyond political beliefs. It's a matter of international health.

HOW tf does this egg still have followers? https://t.co/KJHLFwFGOs — Daenerys should've let their ungrateful asses die (@AngelicaDIMR) April 24, 2020