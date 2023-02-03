Donald Trump Jr.'s Solution To Chinese Balloon Is Deservedly Mocked

Chinese officials claim the balloon is just for research and not spying, but its presence has some people, such as Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), worried that it is actually carrying bioweapons.

After the Pentagon decided against shooting down the balloon out of concerns of hurting people on the ground, Trump took to Twitter to suggest a plan that may not have been even slightly feasible as anything but red meat for his base.

Former President Donald Trump’s eldest son advised Montana citizens to take matters into their own hands and shoot down the balloon themselves:

“If Joe Biden and his administration are too weak to do the obvious and shoot down an enemy surveillance balloon perhaps we just let the good people of Montana do their thing… I imagine they have the capability and the resolve to do it all themselves.”

🎈🎈🎈 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 3, 2023

Yes, he asked Montana residents to shoot their guns in the air at a balloon, and many Twitter users felt obliged to note the idiocy of the suggestion.

Many also pointed out a nagging issue: The balloon is extremely high in the sky.

With what? It’s currently flying higher than commercial air routes?😂🙄🤦🏻♂️ — David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) February 3, 2023

It’s 11 miles up, you blithering simpleton. — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) February 3, 2023

it's 7 miles up but have you thought about just injecting it with bleech — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) February 3, 2023

If it is at airliner altitude then it is over 7 miles up, well above the effective ceiling of civilian weapons.



It would have to be under 2 miles in altitude and even then hitting it would require you had your wheaties and God's ear during morning prayers. — Spooky Joe (@jmotivator) February 3, 2023

Incredible, I make a joke about idiotic armed Americans trying to shoot down the spy balloon, and then Junior just...tweets it out.https://t.co/wwcJWT9duB — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) February 3, 2023

Some people noted that having bullets falling from the sky after failing to hit a balloon miles above might not be safe for bystanders.

can't wait to hear about the exponentially increasing murder rate in a red state governed by republicans when the bullets fall to earth and Montanans are killed in a hail of gunfire https://t.co/CykHYDEzFx — michael a. berger (@bergerhere) February 3, 2023

Others pointed to the possibility that the balloon might be holding dangerous cargo.

What if it has radioactive material on it? Shooting it down would spread it for hundreds of miles, putting people in unnecessary risk.



You don’t have to disagree with everything democrats do. — Chris Topher (@SwerveChris) February 3, 2023

And one person tweeted that Trump’s plan proved he was indeed his father’s son.

Makes perfect sense jr. After all your daddy wanted to nuke hurricanes. You are definitely your daddy's son. Good f'ng grief. 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/xIh9FluqJ8 — Diane H☮🌻🌊🌊🇺🇸😷💉❤🐶🐱📚❤ (@doggiemomx3) February 3, 2023