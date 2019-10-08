President Donald Trump isn’t the only one who can’t seem to get both Hillary Clinton and Christmas off his mind.

On Monday, the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted a very early Christmas wish: for Clinton to run for president again.

Trump Jr. shared a story from right-leaning pollster Rasmussen showing Clinton and Trump tied in a hypothetical 2020 matchup. Clinton has said she will not run again.

Christmas is still 79 days off, but just like the president has been known to name-check the holiday all year long, Trump Jr. tweeted:

All I want for Christmas is for Hillary to run again. https://t.co/n7uogAfLkN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 7, 2019

While some of his followers shared the sentiment, more than a few of critics joined the conversation and shared some early holiday jeer of their own:

We gonna make it to Christmas, fam? — (((David Vanderpoel))) (@THUNDERPOOL) October 7, 2019

I wish Stormy Daniels would write a tell all book — Kathy (@kathypbaker) October 7, 2019

All I want for Christmas is for your dad to stop caging children and stop extorting foreign governments. — SSton (@SharinStone) October 7, 2019

All Americans want for Christmas is dear old dad gone and you in jail pic.twitter.com/OAcqojEAT2 — CharChar (@MollyMay1923) October 7, 2019

All I want for Christmas is your Daddy impeached, thrown out of office, immediately thereafter indicted for numerous state and federal crimes, and ultimately convicted and sent to prison for the remainder of his horrible life.



Is that too much to ask??#impeachment — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) October 7, 2019

All I want for Christmas is Donnie Jr. to be indicted and put in prison:https://t.co/8vSDlTX2NU — Debbie (@Debbie56111656) October 7, 2019

All I want for Christmas is You!!!



In jail. — JonDerby #DangerousExtremist🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@JonnyPrinceC) October 7, 2019

I would have thought it was for you to avoid jail-time. — Spanish Mike Alvarez (@ol_spanish_mike) October 8, 2019

All I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOUR OLD MAN IMPEACHED — Candyce fillmore (@FillmoreCandyce) October 7, 2019

My guess, staying out of jail would be at the top of your Christmas list. huh, very interesting. — Federico Medina (@FedericoMedin19) October 7, 2019

This is all I want for Christmas pic.twitter.com/6QRreCcTQG — Wendy DuBrow (@dubrow_wendy) October 7, 2019

All I want for Christmas is peace on earth and goodwill towards man. You’re selfish. — Partisan Grimlock (@PGrimlock) October 7, 2019