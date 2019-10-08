President Donald Trump isn’t the only one who can’t seem to get both Hillary Clinton and Christmas off his mind.
On Monday, the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted a very early Christmas wish: for Clinton to run for president again.
Trump Jr. shared a story from right-leaning pollster Rasmussen showing Clinton and Trump tied in a hypothetical 2020 matchup. Clinton has said she will not run again.
Christmas is still 79 days off, but just like the president has been known to name-check the holiday all year long, Trump Jr. tweeted:
While some of his followers shared the sentiment, more than a few of critics joined the conversation and shared some early holiday jeer of their own:
