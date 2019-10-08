WEIRD NEWS

Twitter Users Hit Donald Trump Jr.’s Weird Christmas Wish With Holiday Jeers

The president's eldest son obsesses over Hillary Clinton in an early holiday message.

President Donald Trump isn’t the only one who can’t seem to get both Hillary Clinton and Christmas off his mind.

On Monday, the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted a very early Christmas wish: for Clinton to run for president again. 

Trump Jr. shared a story from right-leaning pollster Rasmussen showing Clinton and Trump tied in a hypothetical 2020 matchup. Clinton has said she will not run again.  

Christmas is still 79 days off, but just like the president has been known to name-check the holiday all year long, Trump Jr. tweeted: 

While some of his followers shared the sentiment, more than a few of critics joined the conversation and shared some early holiday jeer of their own: 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
