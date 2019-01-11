Like father, like son.

In 2017, President Donald Trump retweeted a doctored video which appeared to show him hitting a golf ball that strikes former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump Jr. shared a similarly-themed clip on Thursday; this video imagined CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta getting struck by a golf cart:

Spotted: Jim Acosta playing golf earlier today. pic.twitter.com/fi0nubIS2I — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 11, 2019

The tweet followed a war of words on the social media platform between the president, his son and Acosta over a video the journalist shared of himself standing on one side of the U.S.-Mexico border:

The president regularly calls Acosta’s network “fake news.” The White House in November also temporarily revoked Acosta’s press pass following a contentious exchange between the journalist and an intern during a press conference.

Earlier in the week, Trump Jr. shared an Instagram meme that described his father as a “motherf**ker.” He was also widely criticized for likening the wall his father wants to build on the border to a fence at a zoo.