Entertainment the daily showdonald trump jrCocaine

‘Daily Show’ Goes There In Manic ‘Cocaine News’ Spoof Starring Donald Trump Jr.

“Hot takes, hard drugs and all the finger quotes you can handle.”
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Donald Trump Jr.’s manic social media videos have been given a makeover worthy of “Cocaine Bear” in a wild new spoof video from “The Daily Show.”

The late-night comedy show assembled a supercut of his wild rants, tweaked some and then created a sizzle reel for a supposed new show.

“Want a news show that parties? Watch ‘Cocaine News’ with your host Donald Trump Jr.,” a suitably amped-up announcer offers. “Hot takes, hard drugs and all the finger quotes you can handle.”

Find out if you can handle the “pure uncut news candy” below:

