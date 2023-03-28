‘Daily Show’ Goes There In Manic ‘Cocaine News’ Spoof Starring Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr.’s manic social media videos have been given a makeover worthy of “Cocaine Bear” in a wild new spoof video from “The Daily Show.”
The late-night comedy show assembled a supercut of his wild rants, tweaked some and then created a sizzle reel for a supposed new show.
Advertisement
“Want a news show that parties? Watch ‘Cocaine News’ with your host Donald Trump Jr.,” a suitably amped-up announcer offers. “Hot takes, hard drugs and all the finger quotes you can handle.”
Find out if you can handle the “pure uncut news candy” below: