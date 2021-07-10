Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Texas At CPAC Dallas And Gets The Tumbleweed Treatment

Donald Trump Jr.’s mockery of Texas during his Conservative Political Action Conference speech in Dallas on Friday was met with crickets.

Ex-President Donald Trump’s son ranted about CNN, President Joe Biden, cancel culture and Dr. Anthony Fauci and declared the “world is going to hell” during his address on the questionably shaped stage.

The Trump scion said it was “so awesome” to be at the event and urged conservatives to “stick together” because they “can’t cancel all of us.”

“It’s great to see it. Texas has always led the charge,” Trump Jr. said, eliciting cheers from the audience.

But then he tried to mix it up.

“Well, ’til about like a couple of months ago and then Austin sort of took over,” he continued. “Like, I don’t know guys. Like, Texas was leading the charge. You’re still top 25.”

The response to that comment was decidedly more subdued.

“We got to work on that stuff because those people have lost their minds,” Trump Jr. added, to mainly tumbleweed from the crowd.

“Right?” he asked, only to be met with more awkward silence.

Trump Jr. turned to his right, then pivoted to attacking journalists as “propagandists.”

Twitter users inevitably had a field day with the moment:

Is someone whispering to the side at the end that Austin is in Texas? 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/V08WxELT70 — a_girl_has_no_name (@aFaeryHasNoName) July 9, 2021

LOL!!!!!!!!



The crowd isn't buying it. — Kyle Ruggles 🇨🇦 ✊ 🇵🇸 (@kyleruggles) July 9, 2021

Even *our* jokes are better than this — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) July 9, 2021

Tough room. — Spencer Garrett (@1SpencerGarrett) July 9, 2021

"those people have lost their mind!... Right?"

Instantaneous realization of his own projection, followed by ego collapse and desperate glance to the side for help...@DrGJackBrown am i close at all XD — Just One Hungry Nerd (@JohnHmprpmphr) July 9, 2021

Way to insult the people you want on side. 🤦 — Kit Indigo (@kitindigo) July 9, 2021

Texas-sizes cringe — Black Lives Matter KC (@BLM_KC) July 9, 2021

Hold on....I'm from New Zealand but.....isn't Austin IN Texas? — Gee BlueNote #BLM @LFC @AllBlacks 🇳🇿 (@WedsGee) July 9, 2021