CNN Fact-Checker Checks Donald Trump Jr. With Actual Facts

Donald Trump Jr. attempted to own CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale on Tuesday, but the truth is, he failed because of the facts.

It all started when President Donald Trump’s eldest son retweeted a tweet criticizing Dale for comments he made in The Atlantic about how he will approach his job when Joe Biden becomes president.

In the article, Dale said fact-checking Biden “will not be a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week job,” mainly because the president-elect doesn’t lie nearly as often as Trump does.

Don Jr. interpreted it differently.

CNN “fact checker” admitting that he’s pivoting from fact checking Biden to focusing on “online disinformation,” AKA CNN code for Republicans who use the internet + "congressional leaders" which will almost undoubtedly = congressional Republicans in practice.



So predictable 🙄 https://t.co/SzkFuYKIFJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 29, 2020

Dale quickly responded to Don Jr.’s Twitter taunt, explaining, once again, that he was explaining that Biden like pretty much every other politician lies much less than the president.

Not at all what I said; no “pivot.” What I said: Since Biden - like every non-Trump Republican in the 2016 field and potential 2024 field! - lies way less frequently than Trump, there’ll be time in the Biden era to *also* fact check others in addition to the president. https://t.co/rptI57OSjQ — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 29, 2020

CNN will rigorously fact check President Biden. It’s just objective and obvious fact that it takes less time to fact check basically everyone in politics than it takes to do Trump, a staggeringly incessant liar. If you choose to call me biased for stating that fact, feel free. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 29, 2020

I can’t even count how many days I spent writing stories like “Trump makes 25/30/40 false claims at rally.” That doesn’t happen with Biden - as it doesn’t with McConnell or McCarthy or etc. And so, post-Trump, there’s more time to spend on people other than the prez. The end. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 29, 2020

So far, Don Jr. hasn’t responded to Dale’s Twitter thread.

