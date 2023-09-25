Donald Trump Jr. Delays Australian Tour Again

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump Jr.’s Australian speaking tour has been delayed a second time.

A spokesperson for Turning Point Australia, the organizer, told Guardian Australia the events had been pushed back to December due to “scheduling conflicts.”

Trump Jr. had obtained a visa to enter Australia, but was not in the country, the spokesperson said.

Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, had been scheduled to speak in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney starting Monday.

Earlier this year, Trump Jr.’s Australian engagements prompted a petition signed by more than 20,000 people urging the government to bar him from entering the country, citing objections to his far-right rhetoric.

Turning Point Australia announced in July the tour had been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The conservative group suggested at the time that visa issues were to blame.

“It seems America isn’t the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps,” it wrote on Facebook at the time. “Hold on to your tickets, this is a short delay nothing more #CancelCulture.”

Australian government officials, however, chimed in to note his visa had been approved.

“It may of course be that the reason for the postponement goes to the lack of enthusiasm for ticket sales, rather than any of the issues that they’ve raised,” Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said in July.

