Donald Trump Jr. Spectacularly Self-Owns With Question About Democrats

Donald Trump Jr. asked a snarky question about the Democrats on Twitter and it spectacularly backfired.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son praised his father’s signing of a new trade agreement with China in a tweet, below, and asked people to “name a single Democrat accomplishment?”

Today we saw @realDonaldTrump stand up for America & the American working class & strike a great trade deal, while the #DoNothingDemocrats continue their 3 year smear campaign of a President that is finally getting real things done.



Name a single Democrat accomplishment? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 15, 2020

Many commenters were quick to remind Trump Jr. that the Democratic-controlled House had impeached his father over the Ukraine scandal.

“I’d say that was a pretty big accomplishment,” wrote one.

Others highlighted the Democratic taking of the House in the 2018 midterms.

Ummm...I hate to break it to you but...



They kind of impeached your corrupt dad.



I’d say that was a pretty big accomplishment. — lisastark35 (@lisastark351) January 15, 2020

Nancy got the gavel. Then used it.

That was step 1. pic.twitter.com/jIsUfBaLfL — SSton (@SharinStone) January 15, 2020

