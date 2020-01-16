Donald Trump Jr. Spectacularly Self-Owns With Question About Democrats

Donald Trump Jr. asked a snarky question about the Democrats on Twitter and it spectacularly backfired.
President Donald Trump’s eldest son praised his father’s signing of a new trade agreement with China in a tweet, below, and asked people to “name a single Democrat accomplishment?”
Many commenters were quick to remind Trump Jr. that the Democratic-controlled House had impeached his father over the Ukraine scandal.
“I’d say that was a pretty big accomplishment,” wrote one.
Others highlighted the Democratic taking of the House in the 2018 midterms.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter