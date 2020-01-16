POLITICS

Donald Trump Jr. Spectacularly Self-Owns With Question About Democrats

The president's son asked people to name Democratic wins and was swiftly put in his place.

Donald Trump Jr. asked a snarky question about the Democrats on Twitter and it spectacularly backfired.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son praised his father’s signing of a new trade agreement with China in a tweet, below, and asked people to “name a single Democrat accomplishment?”

Many commenters were quick to remind Trump Jr. that the Democratic-controlled House had impeached his father over the Ukraine scandal.

“I’d say that was a pretty big accomplishment,” wrote one.

Others highlighted the Democratic taking of the House in the 2018 midterms.

