Critics dredged up Donald Trump Jr.’s controversial big-game hunting expedition after former President Donald Trump’s son declared “RINOs are on the endangered species list.”

Trump Jr. crowed on Twitter this week about the success of MAGa candidates in Republican primaries, including that of Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance who he’d heavily endorsed.

RINOs are on the endangered species list. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 4, 2022

“The GOP is now the MAGA party! America First!” the Trump scion wrote in another post.

The GOP is now the MAGA party!

America First! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 4, 2022

Trump Jr. and his younger brother, Eric Trump, drew backlash years ago when photos emerged of the animals they’d killed on safari — including a leopard with which they posed.

The images resurfaced during their father’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump Jr. was similarly scorned when it was revealed he’d traveled in 2019 to Mongolia and killed an endangered sheep, at an almost $77,000 cost to U.S. taxpayers.

Detractors fired back at his most recent posts:

When has anything on an endangered species list meant anything to you?



Oh dear.



Silly boy, you just set yourself up Junior. #Drumpfs https://t.co/w15IG37Qnq — E (@peevee24) May 5, 2022

So you're telling us you're going hunting? https://t.co/VqQtGQEWeG — Bill Huddleston (@bhuddleston66) May 4, 2022

And this idiot would kill an actual rhino. https://t.co/VsbM1eHM9k — Emmanuel Goldstein 🇺🇦 (@emmangoldstein) May 4, 2022

WOW jr, aren't endangered species what you like to hunt? https://t.co/ftl2mnAOwp — Alfie52 (@Triccastagni) May 4, 2022

If RINOs are an endangered species, that means Junior will be breaking out his hunting rifle. https://t.co/K5gZlD9pEV — Blue Shirt Project (@blueshirtday1) May 4, 2022

So you know the trump boys are hunting them. https://t.co/RYNR4WkRJz — Dr. Catfish Charlie MD™️ (@Chuckles152) May 4, 2022

Going on another safari Junior? https://t.co/nBJDK2YURe — Diana Says! (@MsDianaMKSCM) May 4, 2022

Guess that means u will be hunting them. What a Dickhead. https://t.co/LvQiHEGjnq — Teds nuts roasting on an open fire (@AdderallDonald) May 4, 2022