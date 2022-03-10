Donald Trump Jr. Tried To Explain His Father's Love For Dictators And, Umm...

Donald Trump Jr. now claims his father’s well-known affection toward some of the world’s most brutal dictators was part of an elaborate act.

“He knew exactly how to play these guys,” the son of former President Donald Trump said in a new video. “And he played it like a fiddle.”

Advertisement

It’s Guilfoyle’s birthday, so Junior got into the party supplies early. He claims that daddy only praised Putin and Kim because he was using psychological warfare on them: “He knew exactly how to play these guys, and he played them like a fiddle!” pic.twitter.com/4otuhtECKX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 9, 2022

Trump made a habit of alienating U.S. allies, such as Canada, France and Germany, while also cozying up to repressive dictators. He said he “fell in love” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He repeatedly praised and defended Russian President Vladimir Putin. And he called himself a “big fan” of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan despite the Turkish despot’s brutal crackdown on critics.

Not everyone believed Jr.’s explanation that this was all part of a ruse though:

Trump playing the fiddle at the G20 summit. pic.twitter.com/uZCVfTzNmw — #ROC Lover (@LoyalD_14613) March 10, 2022

Someone, please, get Junior the help he so desperately needs. https://t.co/B6Ja6ZFauK — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) March 10, 2022

Somehow I don't think Putin is the one being played. https://t.co/KnkGJGrMYG — Deacon Blues (@DeaconBlues0) March 10, 2022

“He played it like a fiddle.” Like in Helsinki? Like when he gave up our kremlin inside asset cultivated over years? Like when he took Russia’s side over our own intelligence? I’m no musician, but I heard zero fiddling. — i stand with Ukraine (@JentheNeb) March 10, 2022

Exactly how to play them. Uh huh. pic.twitter.com/dUvLmqMPBw — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) March 10, 2022

Don't know where Ron got the video from, but @DonaldJTrumpJr is an idiot. Trump did more than just flatter Putin. He took Putin's side on the G7. He withheld support from Ukraine. He praised the invasion.#TrumpIsARussianAsset https://t.co/SKYPnJcOfq — 🇨🇦 Reynold 🇨🇦 (@ignored_the) March 10, 2022