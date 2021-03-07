Donald Trump Jr. is appalled, APPALLED that people get fired on Twitter when their bosses don’t have the decency to look them in the eye to personally give them the bad news.

Donald Trump Jr., meet Donald Trump, the first president in the history of America who fired people on Twitter — several times.

And those are the firings that everyone — or just about everyone — knows about.

Yet, somehow, it’s a completely novel and disgusting concept to Trump’s uninformed son.

Trump Jr. slammed such firings on Saturday as he railed about the Washington Football Team’s decision to eliminate its cheerleading squad to replace it with an athletic coed dance crew, which some teams already feature.

The cheerleaders, who are welcome to try out for the new squad, weren’t actually fired on Twitter, but reportedly learned of the change in a tweet. Trump is furious the squad will no longer be all women, and called it “woke stupidity.”

“What we found out this week, is that the [team] just got rid of their cheerleaders,” he complained in a video posted on Rumble.

“Apparently they didn’t have the decency to tell them face-to-face,” he said. “The cheerleading squad was disbanded, but apparently they read about it on Twitter. They didn’t say, ’Hey come to the office, we gotta talk.” He added: “This is insanity guys.”

He then he repeated: “They didn’t even have the decency to let these women know in person. They read about it on Twitter.”

Then he repeated what he had said before that.

Really. Check it out in the Rumble post up top.

That’s the way Trump fired half his WH staff. On Twitter.



Jeez, how short is your memory? — (((Julia BLM Pearlstein))) (@msjuliap) March 6, 2021

Officials who learned on Twitter they were fired by Trump, Sr.: chief of staff Priebus, Sec of State Tillerson, Homeland Security Sec Kirstjen Nielson, Dept of Vet Affairs Sec David Shulkin, WH counsel Don McGahn & DHS Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Sec Agency Dir Chris Krebs. — RuthG (@RuthRGreenwood) March 7, 2021

Like the way your thing of a father done his hiring and firing on Twitter , well not anymore because he is banned😂 — nigelll47 (@nigelll37) March 7, 2021

Firing someone on Twitter. That's horrible! Such a low life move!! BTW...your daddy did that A Lot!!! — Deborah Kuhn (@deborahkuhnacts) March 7, 2021

Hey dumb fuck, you're on Rumble jumping' up & down about the NFL Washington Football Team firing it's Cheerleaders via Twitter .... Seriously dude ? That was your Cowardly Daddy's M.O., too scared to face folks like Tillerson, Esper, & a host of others face up — Burtis Bone (@BoneBurtis) March 6, 2021