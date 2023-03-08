What's Hot

How Wild Accusations Tore The Arizona GOP Apart

Drew Barrymore Says Her Therapist Dropped Her Over Her Drinking Habits

Sarah Ferguson Reveals What She'd Tell Her Younger Self About Marrying Into The Royal Family

Missouri Lawmaker Holds Fellow Republican's Feet To The Fire Over Anti-LGBTQ Bill

Comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard Explains Why She Picked Her New Name

'Daily Show' Guest Host Marlon Wayans Taunts Tucker Carlson With Scathing Comparison

EW!! Anderson Cooper Taunts Tucker Carlson With Shockingly Vivid Insult

Elon Musk Goes All In On Jan. 6 Denial

Kevin McCarthy Defends Giving Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 Footage

New York Mayor Asks Shops To Require Customers To Remove Masks Upon Entry

Oklahoma Voters Overwhelmingly Reject Effort To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Keanu Reeves Reveals He Still Owns This Epic Souvenir From The ‘Matrix’ Set

PoliticsDonald TrumpFox Newsdonald trump jr

Donald Trump Jr.'s Question About Fox News 'Truth' Gets Brutally Honest Answers

The son of the ex-president got some not-so-subtle reminders of the right-wing network's recent history.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Donald Trump Jr., son of Donald Trump, is annoyed that Tucker Carlson’s attempt to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol isn’t getting much traction on the rest of Fox News.

Carlson, who was given exclusive access to Jan. 6 security footage by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), has cherrypicked the video to claim the rioters were basically just “sightseers” and not violent insurrectionists intent on keeping Trump in power.

But Carlson’s view hasn’t caught on in the halls of Congress, where even GOP lawmakers condemned his claims, or elsewhere on Fox News.

Trump Jr. linked to a Mediaite report saying Carlson’s report is “being quietly buried by the network.”

Trump Jr. asked:

Despite his links to Carlson’s attempt at gaslighting, Trump Jr. recognized what was happening as events unfolded on Jan. 6.

“He’s got to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” he texted to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, according to messages obtained by the Jan. 6 committee.

Meadows said he was “pushing” Trump to do so.

“We need an Oval Office address,” Trump Jr. replied. “He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”

Critics of the ex-president’s son fired back to his tweet by noting that Fox News is already being sued for $1.6 billion over its other false claims related to the 2020 election and its aftermath.

Some also pointed to newly revealed messages that show Carlson actually hates Trump Sr. “passionately.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community