Donald Trump Jr. Throws Himself A Full-On Pity Party Over Fox News Snubbing

Donald Trump Jr., in a video shared online, whined about not being invited to appear on Fox News anymore.

The eldest son of former President Donald Trump blamed former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, who is now on the Fox Corp. board of directors, for his absence from the conservative network.

Advertisement

The Trump scion claimed “no one gives a crap” about Ryan’s vow not to attend the 2024 Republican National Convention if Donald Trump wins the GOP nomination. Ryan has said he’ll support “anybody but Trump” in the presidential election.

Trump Jr. then slammed the channel, which has come increasingly under the spotlight with the release of court documents that show owner Rupert Murdoch knew its personalities “endorsed” Trump’s 2020 election lies.

“This guy is the guy on the board of Fox News, which also explains a lot about the direction and some of the content I’m seeing out there folks,” Trump Jr. said of Ryan.

“This explains, to me, almost everything, frankly,” he continued. “I know I haven’t been invited on in six months, so I’m sure that’s him pushing his RINO, America-Last, war-forever garbage, fold to the Democrats’ agenda.”

Advertisement