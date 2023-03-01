What's Hot

Elizabeth Holmes Has 2nd Child As She Tries To Avoid Prison

Eli Lilly To Slash Some Insulin Prices, Expand Cost Cap For Insured Patients

Unsealed Search Warrant Reveals Items Seized From Idaho Murder Suspect's Family Home

Prince Harry's Favorite Action Movie Makes A Lot Of Sense

Stephen Colbert Has A Brutal One-Word Answer To Ron DeSantis’ Biggest Promise

The Umpires Left, So Pirates And Orioles Played On Without Them

'Daily Show' Guest Hasan Minhaj Has Filthiest Explanation For Tucker Carlson

Jimmy Fallon Jabs Ron DeSantis With Real Reason His Book Is A Bestseller

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Falls Short In Bid For Second Term

Rep. Lauren Boebert Gets Absolutely Schooled By Jamie Raskin Using Trump's Own Words

Iran Schoolgirls Allegedly Targeted With Poisonings To Stop Them From Going To School

Sen. Bernie Sanders Says He's Going To Subpoena Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz

PoliticsFox NewsPaul Ryandonald trump jr

Donald Trump Jr. Throws Himself A Full-On Pity Party Over Fox News Snubbing

Donald Trump's son flipped out at former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan, who is now a director on Fox Corp.'s board.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

|

Donald Trump Jr., in a video shared online, whined about not being invited to appear on Fox News anymore.

The eldest son of former President Donald Trump blamed former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, who is now on the Fox Corp. board of directors, for his absence from the conservative network.

The Trump scion claimed “no one gives a crap” about Ryan’s vow not to attend the 2024 Republican National Convention if Donald Trump wins the GOP nomination. Ryan has said he’ll support “anybody but Trump” in the presidential election.

Trump Jr. then slammed the channel, which has come increasingly under the spotlight with the release of court documents that show owner Rupert Murdoch knew its personalities “endorsed” Trump’s 2020 election lies.

“This guy is the guy on the board of Fox News, which also explains a lot about the direction and some of the content I’m seeing out there folks,” Trump Jr. said of Ryan.

“This explains, to me, almost everything, frankly,” he continued. “I know I haven’t been invited on in six months, so I’m sure that’s him pushing his RINO, America-Last, war-forever garbage, fold to the Democrats’ agenda.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community