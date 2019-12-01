Trump Jr. Rips Brits For Freeing Terrorist; Critics Say His Dad Enabled 100s More To Escape

Twitter users piled on Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday after he blasted Britain for letting a convicted terrorist out of prison who went on to fatally stab two people on London Bridge on Friday.

Critics noted that his father, President Donald Trump, enabled the escape of so-called Islamic State (or ISIS) fighters when he pulled American troops out of Syria in October, abandoning the U.S.’s Kurdish allies who were holding them in detention camps. Without American protection, the Kurds were vulnerable to Turkey, which invaded northern Syria immediately after the U.S. withdrew. During the Turkish incursion, more than 800 suspected ISIS militants escaped the Ayn Issa camp in the region, and the detention status of thousands of others was at risk.

The president said at the time that freed ISIS prisoners wouldn’t be his problem. “Well, they’re going to be escaping to Europe,” he told reporters. “That’s where they want to go; they want to go back to their homes.”

Referring to Usman Khan, the man responsible for killing two and injuring three more in London on Friday, Trump Jr. tweeted late Saturday night: “Such a shame. Two more lives needlessly lost because brilliant leaders decided to release a convicted terrorist ‘with links to Islamic extremist groups’ back into civil society.”

Usman was released from a British prison on parole last year after being sentenced in 2012 for plotting terrorist attacks.

Such a shame. Two more lives needlessly lost because brilliant leaders decided to release a convicted terrorist “with links to Islamic extremist groups” back into civil society.



Political correctness will destroy western civilization. https://t.co/W4W9R5OZKc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 30, 2019

Followers on Twitter couldn’t wait to blister Trump Jr. for the hypocrisy of his attack — and for using a tragedy to try to score political points.

Your father opened the doors to a ISIS prison in Syria and abandoned the Kurds as a favor to one of his dictator friends, Erdogan. As usual, you would be best sitting down and being quiet. You want to perpetuate that myth that you are the smart one. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) December 1, 2019

Uhhh Jr... 👇👇👇👇

Trump's Syria retreat is giving ISIS 'time and space' to strike the West, blistering Pentagon report sayshttps://t.co/XjUr2Uhh0x — Resist4Humanity (@deejay90192) December 1, 2019

Didn't your dad just do this in Syria? And I also remember some comment from him like, "if ISIS fighters being held by Kurdish forces manage to get free, “they’re going to be escaping to Europe,”

so glass houses stinky Jr, glass houses.. — Georgie (@LibraryCreepDL) December 1, 2019

Some brilliant stable genius threatened to dump thousands of them at the borders. I can't remember who. — John Dodge (@Sanityreturn2us) December 1, 2019

Daddy is fine with letting all the ISIS prisoners loose in Europe. — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) December 1, 2019

Your Dad facilitated the escape of hundreds of imprisoned ISIS members while stating "Well they are going to be escaping to Europe, that's where they want to go."



Political correctness won't have a chance to destroy Western Civilization, the Trump clan will beat them to it. — "Two Sheds" (@Ferenchak) December 1, 2019

Junior, stop trying to get Dad’s brownie points and approval.

He has single handedly done more to strengthen ISIS then even ISIS could have dreamed possible.

But carry on down this rabbit hole of made up facts, misinformation and baloney.

The world can see YOU. — Gail Just (@just_myName) December 1, 2019

Your dad will destroy western civilization first. Or did you forget when he stabbed our Kurdish allies in the back, leaving ISIS fighters able to escape, he shrugged it off by saying they'd just go to Europe anyway? #TrumpCrimeFamily — Steve Brown #TheTwoSteves (@therealdesert) December 1, 2019