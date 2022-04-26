Liberals are warned to “beware” in Donald Trump Jr.’s latest display of macho bravado.

Former President Donald Trump’s eldest son and Missouri GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens fire automatic weapons at a shooting range in a new video shared online Monday.

“Striking fear into the hearts of liberals everywhere, folks,” Trump Jr. says in the clip.

“Liberals beware,” adds Greitens, who resigned as governor of Missouri in 2018 amid sexual misconduct and campaign finance scandals and has now been accused by his ex-wife of physical abuse and “unstable and coercive behavior” to both her and their children.

Some critics ridiculed the clip. “OMG….. Testicle Tanning really works…..,” one wag fired back on Twitter, a mocking reference to Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s special on masculinity.

Others said they had reported the video for its threatening content.

